Meteorologist Eric Sorensen was overwhelmed with messages of support, concern and advice Thursday after he posted about his short-term memory symptoms.
Sorensen, 43, a meteorologist for WQAD, says he will return to work at the station without knowing what’s causing his memory lapses.
His short-term memory “is like looking at a room of all this furniture with the lights out. I have no idea what’s in there,” he said.
In late December 2018, he underwent what he called “relatively routine surgery on my spine” for a pinched nerve. Doctors told him the condition would not improve on its own.
After that, he started having dull-pain headaches. Also, “I was having trouble remembering things.” He remembered everything he needed to know to do the weather, but he knew he was experiencing some kind of mild cognitive impairment, he said.
In mid-March, Sorensen, 43, took a leave from work so he could undergo numerous tests, including a sleep study. None of those tests showed what causes his cognitive difficulty, he said.
He still doesn't know whether the symptoms are connected to the prior surgery.
His next doctor appointment is May 13, he said. He has an appointment at the Mayo Clinic in July.
“I’ve learned through all of this that when you need to see a specialist, it takes a long time,” he said.
In the meantime, he decided to return to work. “I believe the support from my colleagues and viewers will help me get better,” he wrote. “I also live to track storms and these days — that will take up time I’d be obsessing over my memory.”
Short-term memory loss affects his short-term future, he said.
It’s scary, he said Thursday. “You don’t have a diagnosis and don’t know what is causing this or what’s going to make it better,” he said.
On Thursday, he went into the station to try to get everything done for Friday. “My medical condition is private to me. But I think we owe our audience honesty,” he said. “The people that trust me, I need to give them that trust back.”
He refuses to consider a worst-case scenario or make any assumptions until he has all the facts.
“We don’t forecast based on just a little bit of information,” he said. “Right now I don’t have all the information.”
To see Sorensen's message, go to https://wqad.com/2019/04/25/the-eric-factor-why-i-am-returning-to-work-without-a-diagnosis/