‘We’re jumping on everything we learned’: Davenport hopes to find flood consultant within 90 days

Davenport hopes to identify a consultant to help draft a long-term flood management plan within the next three months, city leaders said Saturday morning at City Hall.

A meeting between Mayor Mike Matson, City Council and city staff to discuss next steps for flood management didn’t resolve big picture-disagreements over flood mitigation strategies.

But a consensus was reached on the urgency of first hiring an outside firm, an idea identified last year by the city's Flood Task Force.

“The consultant should be looking at all of the options and then breaking that down by cost," said Alderman-at-Large Kyle Gripp, "so that council has all of the information it needs to say, ‘This is the direction we want to go.' "

Within the next few weeks, city staff will write a request for proposal (RFP), or a solicitation to consultants from across the world to submit bids with the city. After reviewing the submissions, city leaders will interview qualified bidders with the goal of putting a contract before City Council within 90 days. The contract and related funding would require council approval.