'We're jumping on everything we learned': Davenport hopes to find flood consultant within 90 days
‘We’re jumping on everything we learned’: Davenport hopes to find flood consultant within 90 days

Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street. Thursday. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,

Davenport hopes to identify a consultant to help draft a long-term flood management plan within the next three months, city leaders said Saturday morning at City Hall.

A meeting between Mayor Mike Matson, City Council and city staff to discuss next steps for flood management didn’t resolve big picture-disagreements over flood mitigation strategies.

But a consensus was reached on the urgency of first hiring an outside firm, an idea identified last year by the city's Flood Task Force.

“The consultant should be looking at all of the options and then breaking that down by cost," said Alderman-at-Large Kyle Gripp, "so that council has all of the information it needs to say, ‘This is the direction we want to go.' "

Within the next few weeks, city staff will write a request for proposal (RFP), or a solicitation to consultants from across the world to submit bids with the city. After reviewing the submissions, city leaders will interview qualified bidders with the goal of putting a contract before City Council within 90 days. The contract and related funding would require council approval.

“My expectation is that within two years, we’ve had a consultant, we’ve had a plan that’s developed and our staff is starting to execute,” Matson said.

RFP/flooding work session, Feb. 22

Davenport City Council and mayor sit with flood experts in City Hall on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020, to discuss the city's planned request for proposal (RFP) about hiring a flooding consultant.

A long-term plan to address flooding took on new urgency after the record-shattering Flood of 2019, the highest and longest-ever flood of the Mississippi River. Severe flooding is widely expected to get worse. Earlier this month a spring outlook from the National Weather Service showed a 95% probability of major flooding in the Quad Cities.

Some local leaders have been loath to invoke climate change as an explanation for the increased frequency and severity of flooding. But several aldermen and climate experts were candid about the role played by a warming planet and wetter region.

“The challenge that we’re facing is the intensification of rainfall and climate change,” said Larry Weber, Iowa Flood Center co-founder and University of Iowa professor.

Matson emphasized Davenport is prepared for floods in the near future. “Our equipment and resources are pre-positioned and ready to go,” he said. “We’re jumping on everything we learned.”

Some of the changes recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers included reducing plastic sheeting under baskets to 6 inches on the river side, adding a second horizontal layer parallel to the temporary barrier baskets to reduce slide risk and adding a second basket to the top of the riverside basket, according to a presentation from Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

The city has accounted $350,000 for the RFP.

“I think staff has a pretty good perspective of how to build the scope of work,” said City Administrator Corri Spiegel. “We need to let this on the street for a while so we get the best possible consulting teams."

Making sure the city gets the right consultant, she added, is "the most important step after the scope of work is developed.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

