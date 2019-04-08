In the last 10 years, Davenport Community Schools have added 204 teachers and paraeducators, and 107 members of student support staff. During that same time, nine administrator positions have been cut, along with 182 support staff positions.
And the district lost 855 students.
Now, faced with a frantic — and state-mandated — timetable to turn around its financial woes, Davenport’s 2019-2020 budget looks tighter than recent years, as the district moves toward what it calls “right-sizing.” The board approved the budget Monday night.
The state School Budget Review Committee gave the district two years to cut more than $13 million from its general fund. Between 80 and 85 percent of that is spent on staff, so the district recently did two rounds of early retirement incentives then sent lay-off notices to 83 certified staff members.
The district estimates it will spend $128,707,527 on instruction this year; the budget for 2019-20 requires less, $122,383,108.
Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth presented a memo regarding the cuts in the administrative and central offices, saying it looked different than the certified staff cuts because of the “contract language.” Job titles were listed, not employee names.
“This ranges from specialists to administrators to directors, all the way up and down our staffing tree,” he said. “ … You’re not going to see a wholesale vote on this, because our non-bargaining positions are different.”
In total, there are 22.88 full-time employee positions being cut, for an estimated “loaded” savings — including salary and benefits — of $1,772,162.
“I think it’s very important the public understand that’s where we’re after,” Director Julie DeSalvo said. “We’re off-kilter, and for eight years the previous administration did not pink-slip anyone.”
For Director Daniel Gosa, though, those cuts are not enough.
“I want to see some meatier cuts, not secretaries or administrative assistants,” he said via phone call.
One of the cuts that concerned board members was the director of special education, but Schneckloth said Associate Superintendent Robert Scott and Interim Director of Exceptional Education Susan Downs were taking those job functions.
“We looked all across our district to find places we could realign,” Schneckloth said.
Cuts were made across almost all budget categories, but student transportation is up more than $285,000, despite the district reducing routes in an attempt to save money. Area Education Agency expenditures are also up by nearly $600,000, but that figure is prescribed by the state and merely “flows through” the district, said Claudia Wood, chief financial officer. The costs for Davenport’s compensatory education hours, required by the state after a district audit, would be booked as a special education cost, and were not included in that increase, Wood said.
The tax levy calls for a rate of $15.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This is approximately $0.19 less than the current rate. But assessments increased within district boundaries by approximately 4.3 percent, so budgeted revenue from the levy is $67,683,598, more than a $2 million increase from the revenue expected for the current year.
Board President Ralph Johanson was the sole vote against the budget. Director Clyde Mayfield was not present and did not vote.
“I would support a higher percentage of reserves,” Johanson said.
Vice-President Linda Hayes, DeSalvo and Director Allison Beck all approved of the lowered levy rate because they want to be “good stewards” of taxpayer money.
“It doesn’t make sense to me to burden our taxpayers when we have no authority to spend it,” DeSalvo said. Iowa school districts need spending authority to spend from their cash reserves.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing for the proposed budget for 2019-2020.