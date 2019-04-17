Sgt. Brett Tucker, of the Illinois State Police, smiles in front of his unmarked squad car. Tucker said that he enjoys his time on the road. "You see the whole world out here," he said. (Wednesday, April 17, 2019)
Sgt. Brett Tucker, of the Illinois State Police, briefly glances at the roadway as he walks toward a semi-truck as part of a routine traffic stop. Tucker said that, over the years, he has gotten used to the dangerous roadside conditions. But all officers "still have their moments," he said. (Wednesday, April 17, 2019)
Sgt. Brett Tucker, of the Illinois State Police, walks to the passenger side of a semi-truck as part of a routine stop. Roadside stops can be dangerous: stopped drivers might be intoxicated or violent, and the officer or their vehicle can be struck by passing vehicles. (Wednesday, April 17, 2019)
Sgt. Brett Tucker, of the Illinois State Police, looks out his window as vehicles whiz down the highway. Tucker used to teach high school mathematics before becoming an officer. (Wednesday, April 17, 2019)
GRAHAM AMBROSE / gambrose@qconline.com
GRAHAM AMBROSE / gambrose@qconline.com
GRAHAM AMBROSE / gambrose@qconline.com
COAL VALLEY — Sgt. Brett Tucker of the Illinois State Police had a look of pleasant surprise.
He was sharing his squad car with a reporter interested in observing violations of Scott’s Law, or the “Move Over” Law, a state rule that requires motorists to reduce speed and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle.
The ride-along had the feeling of anticlimax: On a nearly two-hour cruise through two counties in search of violations, none could be found.
“This is exactly what we want to be seeing,” said Sgt. Tucker, a former calculus teacher who has been on the force for 13 years. “Word is getting out that we’re serious about Scott’s Law.”
On the slim sides of America’s high-velocity roadways, life and death get measured in eighths of inches. Officers like Tucker have learned not to flinch when an 40-ton slab of metal smokes by with enough speed to whistle.
But crashes are on the rise statewide, and Illinois agencies have asked the public to do their part to keep parked cars, roadside workers, and emergency vehicles safe.
Scott’s Law, which was passed in memory of Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department after he was struck and killed on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2000, requires that motorists move over for all sorts of vehicles: police, fire and EMS, tow trucks, construction, and any car that activates its emergency flashing lights.
In 2019 alone, 17 ISP squad cars have been struck statewide as a result of drivers failing to move over. That’s more than double the number struck all of last year, according to Sgt. Christopher Watson, south deputy chief for the ISP Public Information Office.
In response to the increase of incidents, local and state agencies have launched an aggressive media campaign to spread awareness. Last week was “Work Zone Safety Awareness Week” in Illinois, as proclaimed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Officers across the state have also ramped up enforcement of Scott’s Law.
“All officers have some discretion,” Sgt. Tucker said. “But you’ll be hard pressed to find an officer who will give you a warning for Scott’s Law after we’ve lost three troopers this year.”
Of the three state troopers who have died already this year, two (Trooper Christopher Lambert, Jan. 12 and Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, Mar. 28) were in Scott’s Law violations, Watson said. It has been more than six decades since the state lost that many troopers in a single year.
Officers take special precautions to avoid roadside disaster: Stopping cars on straight and not curved roads, avoiding guardrails, turning the wheels away from the roadway when parked, and whenever possible requesting backup to watch for Scott’s Law violators.
“I don’t get anything from writing tickets,” Tucker said. “I just want people to follow the law.”