We should not forget where we've been: Group collects LGBTQ+ history in the Quad-Cities

Not only will the interviews document history, but they will be helpful to people trying to understand the issues, and themselves, he said.

"There are so many people affected by this, or who could be affected by this. When I came out, I thought I was the only person who felt this way. Kids feel insecure, feel they are 'too different' to be loved.

"I don't think we should forget where we've been," Peterson said. "Gay wasn't just invented in 1960. They were there. They just lived in a closet."

Committee members have talked with representatives of the Putnam Museum and Davenport Library about being repositories of what they collect. The Putnam already has begun an LGBTQ+ collection and will take whatever Bowman's group comes up with, Christina Kastell, curator of history and anthropology at the museum, said.

More on the Wileys

The Wileys' story was that their son did not want to be gay. While they accepted him, "he did not find that to be enough because he was seeing at school and all around him in society a definite bias against people who were gay and he did not want to be a part of that," Jack Wiley said.

"He was scared, really scared. He began to have mental issues and we almost had a suicide."

