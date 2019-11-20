'We’ve been the silent majority': Inside the union fight at Green Thumb Industries

“The union sent a demand-for-recognition letter demanding that GTI recognize the union without an election,” the company wrote in a statement. “GTI has not accepted the union’s demand because we believe that all of the employees at the Rock Island facility should be afforded the right to have a say on if they wish to be represented by the Teamsters union.

"The union has not requested a vote through the National Labor Relations Board," the statement elaborated. "If they do, GTI will abide by results that demonstrate the will of employees.”

Townsend and Almquist said the main goal of the union effort is to create a contract with GTI in which collective bargaining is recognized.

For workers such as Almquist, the matter is personal. “I’m the only one who makes an income for my kid,” she said. “This is an industry I’d personally love to stay in.”

The other side

Opposition to unionization formed as soon as the union went public.

The first misstep, said Gamboe and DeClerck, was the day the union chose to go public: Sept. 11. Gamboe said that Wednesday began with Teamsters members and Teamsters-friendly employees wearing their union shirts near the building.