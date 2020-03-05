'We've got a long way to go': Saturday screening aims to improve inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The Arc of the Quad Cities will show “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, which premiered nationwide in March 2019, in the auditorium of Olin Hall at Augustana College, 639 38th St., Rock Island, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The screening is free and will be followed by a panel discussion about the portrayal of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in film and media.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Arc executive director Michael Glanz said Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of strides in the last few years. Step one is using people with disabilities to represent characters with disabilities and we’re seeing more of that in media, which is great.”

The Arc works to empower people with disabilities to believe in their own unique abilities and achieve their full potential by providing services that focus on advocacy, independence, employment, meaningful community life and personal happiness.