'We've got a long way to go': Saturday screening aims to improve inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The Arc of the Quad Cities will show “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, which premiered nationwide in March 2019, in the auditorium of Olin Hall at Augustana College, 639 38th St., Rock Island, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The screening is free and will be followed by a panel discussion about the portrayal of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in film and media.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Arc executive director Michael Glanz said Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of strides in the last few years. Step one is using people with disabilities to represent characters with disabilities and we’re seeing more of that in media, which is great.”
The Arc works to empower people with disabilities to believe in their own unique abilities and achieve their full potential by providing services that focus on advocacy, independence, employment, meaningful community life and personal happiness.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — which stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern — follows a young man with Down syndrome named Zak who dreams of being a wrestler and runs away from his nursing home. On his journey, he meets a small-time outlaw on the run. They work to elude capture, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, an employee of the home from which Zak ran away, to join them.
“It’s a great movie, it’s a fun movie to watch and it has a great message,” Glanz said. “It’s just about inclusion of people with disabilities, and the strength of people, to make sure we as people are pushing those forward.”
Media inclusion helps to dissolve common misconceptions held about a particular segment of the population, according to The Arc. Further discussion of the portrayal of minority groups like people with disabilities in film further helps clarify and eradicate damaging rumors and stereotypes, it said.
You have free articles remaining.
Zack Gottsagen, the 34-year-old who played Zak in the film, made history as the Academy Awards' first presenter with Down syndrome at the 2020 Oscars last month. The actor, who received a standing ovation, announced the nominees and winner of the live-action short film category alongside co-star Shia LaBeouf.
“It’s a beautiful story,” Kam Williams, Augie’s director of disability services, said of the movie. About improved representation in film and media, she agreed: “We’re getting there.”
Williams and Glanz will take part in the post-film discussion, with Debbie Bracke, associate professor of education at Augustana, and Kristi Law, associate professor and director of the Bachelor of Social Work program at St. Ambrose University.
The Arc is partnering with Augustana’s Best Buddies program for Saturday’s event. Best Buddies is a global nonprofit dedicated to enhancing lives of people with disabilities by providing opportunities for one-to-one friendships and integrated employment. Students are paired with people in the community, and throughout the year, they get together for group outings and various activities.
Before the film, The Arc will show a new TV commercial produced with Augustana-based Fresh Films, which used some of their clients behind as well as in front of the camera.
"We believe that by portraying disability in front of and behind the camera, we are increasing the likelihood that the full representation of disabilities is accurate and representative through the active participation in the creation process," Arc spokeswoman Sarah Wright said.
You can watch the public-service announcement HERE.