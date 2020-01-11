'We've got to cauterize these wounds': Davenport Schools to seek forgiveness of $9 million in negative unspent balance

Wood added that the district still has two insurance holidays to take in February and March. Each of those insurance holidays come to $1,370,000 in savings, totaling $2,740,000.

Kobylski said that asking the SBRC to forgive some or all of that $9 million in negative unspent balance is a bold approach, but, he added, “If you don’t ask the question the answer is always no.”

He added that with the numbers showing the financial progress, the district is proving to the SBRC that the district has actual plans and is sticking to those plans.

Naturally, he said, the SBRC could say no, or they could only grant a part of the request. To make it more palatable, the district is asking for the forgiveness over two fiscal years, $6,956,617 the first year and $2,318,872 in the second year.

Tom Lane, assigned by the Iowa Board of Education to advise the Davenport School District, said the state school board “has never had a district of this size in this financial straight. They’re used to dealing with 1-A schools that just have run out of kids basically and have gone bankrupt in their programming before they go bankrupt financially. That’s what they’re used to dealing with, districts of maybe less than 100 children.”