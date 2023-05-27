Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rick Bargar was ready for Memorial Day flag placement at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

The 69-year-old's checklist started at his head and ended at his toes: Floppy straw hat. Sunglasses. Gardening gloves. Bug spray in his back pocket. Brooks running shoes. A wooden Roadmaster wagon.

"My wife got me ready. Joan (Bargar) is the expert," Rick said with a smile as he waited with several hundred other volunteers who donated time Thursday to place flags in front of the roughly 31,000 graves at the 66.8-acre cemetery at Rock Island Arsenal.

"Actually, this is the very first time I've done the flag placement," Joan, 68, said. "In the past, I've always come out to help pick up the flags. That's why we knew to bring the wagon."

She paused for a moment and took a few pictures of volunteers, grilling the event's popular hot dogs.

"Those hot dogs do smell so good," she said.

Rick and Joan said they wanted to take the time to help with flag placement to honor the memories of their fathers and all the men and women who served in the military.

"My dad, his name was Neil Swanson. He served in the Army during the Korean War," Joan said. "He didn't talk a lot about it, not at all — not until he got older and then he talked to his grandsons.

"But I still remember the time he told me that when he got there he had to stop missing home. He couldn't think about home or the people here."

Rick's father, Leland, served in the Army "at the tail end of World War II."

"Dad was with the Army Engineers," he said. "I think, as we've gotten older, we've wanted to keep the memories of our fathers alive, and that made us more aware about remembering all of those who served our country."

Rick and Joan listened intently to the instructions for placing the flags, then started for the farthest point of the cemetery.

"We get around pretty well, and we have the wagon, so we can go out and let the others have the closer spots," Joan said.

As they walked, they recalled how their fathers brought them together.

"My dad had a gas station and Joan's dad supplied the gas," Rick said. "She was 18, and I must have been 19. She's from Joy and I'm from Aledo."

"Rick fixed my car one day," Joan said. "That's how we met. We've been married for 49 years."

A learning experience

As the Bargars made their way to the back edge of the cemetery, Karen Khaliq had to pause after planting a flag to answer her phone.

"I'm on the road towards the back," she said into the cell phone. "I don't really know how to give you directions. I'll just find you in a little bit."

Khaliq is a Girl Scout leader and was in charge of a group of teens, including her 16-year-old, Sophia, who spent Thursday evening on the island, planting flags to earn a badge.

"That was the other scout leader out here," Khaliq said of the person on the phone. "We have six scouts somewhere out here on their own.

"But it's good for them."

Before the 53-year-old returned to planting flags, she surveyed the long rows of white stones.

The cemetery was established in 1863, in an area set aside to bury Union soldiers who died while serving as guards at the large Confederate prison camp established at the Arsenal. Five years later, it was a humble place that measured just 216 feet by 96 feet and held the remains of 136 people, including seven unknown soldiers, six women and a few children.

Even a cool breeze carrying the smell of grilled hot dogs couldn't diminish the sense of shared history conveyed by the rows of stones. Khaliq felt it, too.

"We're here to learn a little bit about this place and honoring veterans," she said. "I've not done this before, but after Senator (Tammy) Duckworth set up a badge for honoring veterans, the girls were really interested.

"We're doing this and then, later this summer, we're doing an interview with a female veteran. I think that will be really interesting for the girls to learn about service to our country."

