'We were all in shock': PV's former superintendent recalls what school was like on 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, Dale Barber was Pleasant Valley’s superintendent, watching the twin towers fall while trying to figure out how to lead a school district full of young children through the tragedy.

“We were just kind of in shock,” he said, distinctly remembering that day 20 years ago was a Tuesday.

He had received a call from an aide in the high school that a plane had crashed into one of the world trade centers, and administrators gathered in his office to watch the news.

“We saw the second plane go in and we were all in shock,” he said. “That’s when I knew the country was under attack.”

With hundreds of students and teachers sitting in PV classrooms as the towers fell, Barber had additional weight on his shoulders at that moment.

“We let all the buildings know and told teachers to answer any questions that the kids might have,” he said.

He instructed teachers to tell kids that they were far away from the attacks and that everyone at school would be safe. The administration also offered counseling to those in the district who needed it following the attacks.