'We were better before': Masking debate creates rifts in Pleasant Valley schools

A group called PV Breathe Freely formed as the masking issue rekindled before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

After the passage of a federal mandate requiring all students on school buses wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Pleasant Valley School Board took no action. It tabled the issue during September's meeting and — after hearing from parents about the issue — tabled it again at Monday's meeting.

Not long after St. Claire found a seat in the school's meeting room, Jason and Amber Beitzel made their way up to the doors of the district's administrative building.

"I'm here for one reason — masking," John Beitzel said. "I'm concerned that our children are not required to wear masks during the school day, first of all. And masks on buses is a federal and state issue and it is clear we should be following those rules."

The Beitzels expressed frustration with the PV school board.

"Our county health department, the CDC, all of the experts, say everyone should mask indoors," John Beitzel said. "We have two children — one in elementary school and one in junior high. We have real concerns about what they are exposed to and what we don't know."

John Breitzel looked up at the clouds and shook his head.