'We will come back stronger': Alleman supporters staging a comeback

Many alumni, parents and other supporters of Alleman High School refer to the past two years as "heartbreaking" for the Catholic institution.

But the recent removal of top school leaders, including the principal, has the heartbroken rallying to turn the school around and restore its standing.

"One reason there's so much passion behind the Alleman situation is that you're dealing with people's most important asset, their children," said Joe Gende, a 1983 graduate of AHS and president of the school's booster club, which "retreated to the background" during recent strife.

A sharp decline in enrollment, staff dismissals and a failure or refusal by some leaders to communicate the problems have been plaguing the Rock Island school and frustrating parents and alumni.

The issues appeared to have reached a critical point when former principal Sara Stroud resigned suddenly on Dec. 10. Shortly after, former athletic director Grant Iles also resigned, writing that the school lacked "class" and has "a culture of hate."

The school's chaplain, Matthew Hoelscher, also disappeared from Alleman's staff rolls.

Gende said the devoted now were ready to restore and reclaim the school's reputation, its place in the community and its commitment to its students.

"We will come back, and I think we will come back stronger," he said. "To me, it's been a bump in the road. The inflection point was in January with the new leadership. Obviously, things weren't functioning the way they should."

Almost immediately after longtime Seton Catholic School Principal Jane Barrett took over late last year as interim principal at Alleman, Gende said, morale began to improve.

"When the announcement about Jane was made, people started dropping off donations, delivering pizzas to the school. Attendance at home games already has doubled," he said. "(Former development-office staffer) Chris Lambrecht is back in the front office, working her butt of for the Heritage Ball.

"The baseball coach even came back."

The change in leadership, he said, appears to be stirring a renewed confidence in Alleman.

Lambrecht agreed, saying she returned to the development office to help with the upcoming Heritage Ball because she could see improvements at the school. She previously was dismissed for sharing via text message a social media post that was critical of school leadership.

"I am back to help with Alleman's biggest fundraiser; I'm doing it for Father (Mirabelli) and for Alleman," she said. "I wouldn't have come back at all if the changes weren't made."

Though she found another position after leaving the high school, Lambrecht said she will continue to help prepare for the March 26 event and will stick around until mid-April to tie up loose ends. The theme for this year's ball is #allinforalleman.

"Everybody wants to help now because they know it was so bad," she said. "Alumni, parents and former parents are stepping up to show their support, too."

Gende said he hoped the leadership changes were permanent.

"I hope Jane stays," he said of Barrett, the interim principal, who did not respond to requests for comment. "It's an excellent new team — from top to bottom. She's got the energy the school needs, and she's got the wisdom.

"Ineffective leadership can be fixed."

To prove it, Gende and others, including Athletic Director Mike Tracey, are launching a campaign to bring people back to the school, beginning with recruiting support for the now-restored Alleman Booster Club.

A recent announcement about an upcoming meeting already is showing signs that Alleman's faithful are ready to get involved again, he said.

"At least 10 people who previously said, 'not now' said, 'I'll be at the meeting,'" Gende said. "On Tuesday, an alum from Florida called to say, 'I'll be town for three weeks. What can I do?'

"The enthusiasm is right back at the school. The past is behind us. The future is ahead of us, which, to the Boosters, means bigger involvement."

In past years, the club has pledged $26,000 annually, including to non-revenue sports, such as wrestling and tennis.

"We're looking at potentially having to double that over the next couple of years," Gende said of the Booster's fundraising goals.

The group relies on concession sales at games and the annual Alleman golf outing for its funding. While the tournament for years averaged 80 to 90 golfers, last year's event drew just half that.

"The sold-out number for the outing is 140 golfers, and that's our new goal," he said. "With the smaller student population, it's even more important the Booster Club be energetic and involved."

And Gende said it was important to note the group was not an all-men's club.

"Come one, come all," he urged of the group's Feb. 15 meeting. "Ladies, young, old — anyone who's willing to be involved. It'll probably take a four-year cycle to come back to whatever the new normal will be.

"Morale is coming back. The leadership is solid. The rest needs to follow. The worst thing we can do is abandon ship."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.