'We Will Rock You' combines science fiction and iconic rock music at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

When heading to the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse for a meal and a show, audience members often dress up for a fancy night out.

For the theater's 46th season-opener, however, actress Natalie Carrera said people have been busting out their favorite band merch, ready to stomp, clap and sing along as rebels use the power of music to save the world in "We Will Rock You."

“Treat it like a rock concert and you're going to have the best time,” Carrera said.

“We Will Rock You” made its Rock Island debut at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Jan. 20, and will run through March 11. Shows take place at 1:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:30 p.m. Sundays.

Reservations can be made by calling the Circa ‘21 box office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

The glam-rock musical, while fueled by Queen’s greatest hits, tells a truly original story about revolutionaries in a post-apocalyptic world, trying to save rock and roll. Songs featured in the show include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Somebody to Love,” among others.

Marc Christopher, who made his Circa '21 debut in "Just Desserts," plays the evil Commander Khashoggi, police chief for the Killer Queen — ruler of a world known as Planet Mall. The queen is trying to stop the protagonist, Galileo, from finding prophesied instruments that could free the people from her oppression.

As the show isn't very well known and is fantastical in nature, Christopher said he was pleasantly surprised with how much audiences are enjoying watching the cast rock out and battle against capitalism.

“We were kind of on the fence of how [the show] was going to work out, because, you know, the show is kind of strange, it's a weird story,” Christopher said. “But the way we do it, people are just excited about it, and the music really brings out the best in everybody.”

Carrera, who plays the Bohemian rebellion leader Oz, said audiences have been connecting with more than just the music — the story draws them in just as much as the songs.

Not many theaters have performed “We Will Rock You,” Carrera said, leaving the Circa ‘21 crew with the opportunities and challenges of planning out the production with no set preconceptions or rules to follow.

Carrera and Christopher said they went into first rehearsals unsure of just how the end product will look, but director/choreographer Amy McCleary and music director Ron May worked with each other and the cast to bring the show to life.

“I think because there was so much liberty, it turned out to be such a beautiful production,” Carrera said.

While the show may seem fairly niche — it can't get more specific than a mix of "The Matrix," "1984" and rock icons — Christopher said the characters and messages presented are universally relatable.

He and Carrera encouraged people interested in science fiction, revolution or theatre to come give it a try.

“I think everybody connects to it in some way,” Christopher said. “Even though it's wacky, even though it's crazy, there's still a way to connect with it.”