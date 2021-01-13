Weak storm system to bring chance of rain and snow to area

A weak storm system will move into the Quad-City area Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and snow over the next couple of days.

But with temperatures remaining above the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday, not much is expected to fall and not much is expected to stick, said Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“We may get some freezing rain to start and then by mid-morning or late morning we may see some light snow, but we’re not expecting a lot out of this — really less than an inch,” Speck said Wednesday night.

“If we’re going to get anything, we have a better chance of some white stuff Friday, but with the temperatures remaining above freezing we may not see much snow,” he added. “This is one of those hit-or-miss things. It’s not a strong system. It’s really one of those nuisance things.”

While there is an 80% chance of a wintry mix Thursday during the day and a 40% chance of snow Thursday night, accumulations are forecast to be one-tenth of an inch to maybe a half-inch.

There is a 50% chance of snow Friday; accumulations likely will be less than a half-inch.

Overall, the winter has been kind to the Quad-Cities, Speck said.