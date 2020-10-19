Weather alert: Snowing in Des Moines and heading our way

Heading to Des Moines this afternoon? You might want to think again.

The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall Warning for parts of central Iowa until 12:45 p.m.

Visibilities are greatly reduced because of the snow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Accidents are being reported on area roads.

Drivers are asked to slow down and drive with caution.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for the Quad-City Region.

According to the outlook,

"A band of moderate to heavy snow will occur along the Highway 30 and Interstate 80 corridors in eastern Iowa into the afternoon hours. Some locations will receive 1 to 3 inches of snow with visibilities less than a mile in the heavier snow. Slushy stretches on roads and highways can be expected as temperatures hover in the lower to mid 30s."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0