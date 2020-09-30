Weather alert: Strong northwest winds

"Strong northwest winds will increase through Noon, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph on wind gusts. The highest winds will occur between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., then decrease a bit late in the afternoon. Those traveling will need to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel. In addition, the sunshine and wind will combine with low humidity levels this afternoon, to create a high threat for fires spreading out of control. Do not burn intentionally today."