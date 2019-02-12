Todd Boyer, of Rock Island, adjusts his hood as he waits for the bus in the snow along 4th Avenue Monday in Rock Island. The National Weather Service predicts more snow for the Quad City area throughout the week.
A coat of ice covers traffic signs Tuesday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
The groundhog may have predicted a quick end to winter, but the forecast suggests it may linger.
Thursday will bring some relief from the cold and wind, but low temperatures will stick around the Quad-Cities Wednesday morning and return over the weekend.
Meteorologist Dave Cousins, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said wind chills will be zero to minus 5 through mid-morning Wednesday. Winds should quiet down during the day, and it will start to warm up, with highs by Thursday around 40 degrees. But then it will rain, and temperatures will fall again, so Friday may bring a wintry mix.
And if snow, sleet and wind isn't enough, we still need to watch for floods.
On Tuesday, the Rock River at Moline was 2 feet over flood stage, registering in at 14.03 feet. It's forecast to be at 13 feet by next week.
“Flooding will depend on how much rainfall there is Thursday,” Cousins said. “It could prolong what’s already going on with any melting."
Energy crews prepare
Meanwhile, Alliant and MidAmerican Energy crews are preparing for possible effects from cold and wind that could affect customers.
MidAmerican Energy Co. has dispatched additional crews to the Quad-City area, according to a news release. Ice accumulated overnight Monday on power lines and trees while winds increased Tuesday.
Gusty winds may cause more significant impacts to already ice-coated power lines and tree limbs.
When ice accumulates on power lines and the wind increases, that can cause “galloping,” when wind pushes and lifts the lines, causing them to jump up and down, said Mike Wagner, spokesperson for Alliant, which also has backup crews prepared.
Ice can add two hundred more pounds to the weight of a line, Wagner said. “We treat every day as a potential emergent situation,” he said.
Other winter outages are caused when someone hits a pole with a vehicle or a piece of equipment malfunctions, he said.
By the numbers
Yes, it's snowy and cold. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Gross:
Snowfall
2019: 51.5 inches since Nov. 1.
2018: 26.5 inches from Nov. 1 to Feb. 12.
That's the seventh snowiest winter on record in the Quad-Cities.
1974-75: 69.7 inches
2013-14: 65.1 inches
1978-79: 64 inches
1959-60: 61.5 inches
1996-97: 59.1 inches
1971-72: 54.1 inches
Median temps
December-February: 26.1 degrees.
That's only the 80th coldest winter in the 140 years of record-keeping.
Median winter temps: 25.4 degrees
Coldest day
Minus 33 degrees on Jan. 31, breaking the record of minus 27 degrees, set Feb. 3, 1996
Top 5 warmest winters*
1877-78: 36.3 degrees
1881-82: 35 degrees
1931-32: 33.2 degrees
1889-90: 32.5 degrees
2001-02: 32.2 degrees
Top five coldest winters*
1978-79: 14.1 degrees
1874-75: 15 degrees
1892-93: 15.6 degrees
1977-78: 16 degrees
1935-36: 16.4 degrees
*median temperatures
Power down?
Icy weather increases the chance of power outages. Alliant Energy and Mid-American Energy reported a number of them by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday:
Bettendorf 4
Davenport 15
Rock Island 5
Moline 1
Muscatine County 4
Clinton County 25
Scott County 875 (combined for both companies)
Rock Island County 234
No school, again?
Seem like the kids are never in school. There have been more snow days than in recent memory.
Bettendorf
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
Davenport
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 1
Late starts: 2
North Scott
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
Pleasant Valley
Cancellations: 7
Early dismissals: 2
Late starts: 3
