While winter continues to challenge residents of the Quad-Cities, cold, snow and ice pile on challenges for businesses, too.
David Brown, owner of Cinnamon-N-Sage, 1115 N. 2nd St., Suite D, Davenport, says the restaurant has experienced a 60 percent decline from the summer.
Because of the weather, “We had to close down the store multiple times," he said. "We had to close the doors because no one was coming through the doors, and our electric bill is insane.”
The restaurant, which offers made-to-order healthy food, opened Dec. 4, 2017.
“This whole winter’s been bad, basically since the low temperatures started,” he said. “People haven’t been out-and-about.”
On Monday, the restaurant posted a plea for customers: “Now more than ever, we need people,” it says. “We need people coming in the doors and ordering from the restaurant.
“If you are one of those people who says ‘I want to try that place,’ now is the time. Give us the opportunity to win you over.
“We have maybe a month we can operate if business doesn’t pick up and then we will have to close," the post says.
On Feb. 19, Brown said, credit card receipts were $28. On Tuesday, after the Facebook post, credit card receipts were more than $800.
“We’re not going to give up,” he said.
Similarly, at Le Mekong, 1606 5th Ave., Moline, business has been slow for about six weeks, said owner Anthony Pham.
“Business has been very tough,” he said. After January, business slowed by “50 percent, easy.”
He said the combination of the cold and ice is especially difficult for senior customers who are afraid to fall. “They are more affected than the others,” he said.
And it’s not just restaurants feeling the effects of cold, snow and ice.
The decline started right after Christmas at Tiffany’s Treasures Refurbished & Resale Store, 1314 Washington St., Davenport.
“At first I thought it was just because Christmas was over,” said proprietor Tiffany Coker Hunt.
In January 2018, she was pretty busy, Hunt remembers. But this year, people aren't coming in the door.
On Washington Street, there also has been a decline in vehicle traffic — she estimates traffic was down 75 percent Wednesday from the norm. “Washington Street is full of small businesses,” she said.
Customers have called or texted to tell her they wanted to come in but “I can’t get off my street” or “I can’t get out of my house,” said Hunt, who took a spill shoveling snow Wednesday.
“What I’ve noticed is people are not doing their normal routines," she said. "They’re grabbing the necessities and they’re going back home.
The weather brings in fewer people but more work for Bettendorf Auto Sales, 4219 State St., Bettendorf, where the staff continues cleaning up the inventory.
Customers are less likely to come in during bad weather, said Merlin Gehrke, sales manager. “Physically and mentally, it’s tough on people."
For car dealerships, frequent snowfall of two or more inches results in a flurry of work with long-handled tools that get the snow off the cars. “You drag it across the car, back and forth, and it gets snow off the cars fast.”
If there is enough snow, staff members must move cars to plow and then return the vehicles to their parking spots.
Sales are down a little from last year, said Mark Fowler, at Furnish 123, 825 W. 4th St., Davenport (it also has stores on West Kimberly Road, Davenport; and on Avenue of the Cities, East Moline).
Business is picking up though: “Tax money is coming in,” he said. “So it’s getting better.”