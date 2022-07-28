Weather just about perfect for Jr. Bix on Friday, Bix race day Saturday

If ever there was great weather in which to run the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, race director Michelle Juehring said this is the year.

The race time temperature at 8 a.m. Saturday is expected to be about 65 degrees, said meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The mercury should climb to 70 by 9 a.m. and hit 75 by 10 a.m.

With dew points not climbing out of the lower 60s, it’s going to be a comfortable morning to run.

The high Saturday is expected to reach 83 degrees by the afternoon, Philip said.

“It’s probably one of the better forecasts for race day,” Philip added.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

For Friday’s Junior Bix sponsored by Arconic, the weather will be even better with an afternoon high of 81 with a dew point of in the 50s. The low overnight Friday into Saturday is expected to fall to 60 degrees.

By next week a dome of heat will move over Iowa and Illinois. The high temperature by Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 at this point, but that could go higher.

“What the high temperature will eventually be by Wednesday is still to be determined,” Philip said.

The high for Thursday is also expected to be in the middle to upper 90s.

“We got lucky this year,” Juehring said of the weather. “Obviously this is the year to run the Bix. There are no excuses. The weather is on your side.”

WARMEST race time temperature for the race was 83 degrees in 1997. The humidity was 80% and the dew point temperature was 74 degrees. The high temperature that day reached 98 degrees.

COOLEST race time temperature was 61 degrees in 2004. The humidity that day was 72% and the dew point temperature was 52. The high that day didn’t break the 70 mark, with the mercury topping out at 69 degrees.

WETTEST Bix was in 1992 when 1.8 inches of rain fell.