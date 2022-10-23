Weather making outside fires risky Sunday

Weather conditions are increasing the risk of fires getting out of control, according to a National Weather Service statement issued late this morning.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph through the afternoon and into the early evening, the NWS said. When coupled with warm temperatures, cured agricultural fields and humidity levels ranging from 40 or 50 percent, the risk of fire is expected to be very high.

The NWS warned against outside fires and also that farmers should exercise more caution while harvesting.

The winds could also blow away Halloween decorations and other objects outside and make driving vehicles with high profiles more difficult, according to the NWS.

NWS meteorologists predict warmer temperatures will continue at least through Monday, and a chance of rain beginning tonight.

The high Monday is expected around 74 degrees, then the NWS projects it will drop to the mid- to high 50s through Saturday, according to the service's website.

As of this afternoon, the chance for rain showers was expected at 40% tonight, then 60% on Monday, with the higher chance after 4 p.m., according to the NWS website. Monday night, the chance of rain is projected at 100%, with potentially as much as half an inch falling.

Rain showers could still be possible Tuesday -- a 60% chance-- then Wednesday should dry up and be mostly sunny, according to the NWS website. Rain is also not expected Thursday through Saturday, but the skies could be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny.

Meterologists expect the low Monday to be 51 degrees, then it should range from the high 30s to the low 40s through Friday, according to the website.