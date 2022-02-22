Weather, meeting left Eaton picket lines quiet Tuesday morning

William Rhodes spent some time alone Tuesday morning on the picket line at the western-most entrance to Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems.

An assembly technician who works on cryogenic coolers, Rhodes was the first person from IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 to grab a sign and return to a Day 5 strike spot after heavy rains and a union-wide meeting emptied the picket lines outside Eaton-Cobham for the better part of three hours.

Rhodes said heavy rain and some lightning first put the picket lines on hold. A steady round of blaring horns heralded his return to the line. He waved back at the drivers and offered a thumb's up.

"We had the meeting," Rhodes confirmed. "I'm committed. I want to see this through — but I didn't go to the meeting. I know a lot of people went and I'm glad they did.

"I figured I was better off out here, reminding people that there's a strike going on."

Rhodes was joined by a few dozen union members by noon.

John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, confirmed Tuesday morning's weather and a concern for worker safety put the picket lines on hold. By 9:30 a.m. there were no union members at the company's entrance.

Well over 100 vehicles parked along the 4400 block of West Central Park Avenue was confirmation the union held a meeting that ended around 11:45 a.m. Multiple union members confirmed they attended an "informational meeting."

"The company just said it doesn't plan to negotiate until March 1," a union member said. "Our union wanted to keep us up to date and let us know what the plans are.

On Monday, Herrig said negotiators from Eaton-Cobham notified the union "… they were available starting March 1 or March 2."

Also on Monday, Katie Kennedy, the senior manager for Eaton Aerospace Group's Communications & Marketing, said the company " … will continue to bargain with the union and have proposed dates to continue negotiations."

"Eaton’s proposed contract is equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers," Kennedy said in an email. "Prior to the strike, Eaton and the union had reached tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave, and an agreement on retirement and health care plans. While we did not reach an agreement on wages, the parties were only marginally apart at the time the Union went on strike."

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down a proposed three-year contract from Eaton. The company is located at 2734 Hickory Grove Road.

Local 1191 officials met Friday afternoon with representatives of Eaton-Cobham and presented a settlement offer. Herrig said Eaton has not offered a settlement proposal.

"We had negotiations since around Jan. 29 and there have been a number of passes at a contract," Herrig said Monday. "And we are not going to go into any of the specifics of the contract."

Herrig stressed " … we are not going to negotiate any contract through the media."

