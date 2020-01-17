Weather postpones Taste of LeClaire

You are the owner of this article.
The Taste of LeClaire scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, has been postponed until March 7 due to the icy weather predicted. 

Tourism officials said LeClaire will continue with its Bald Eagle Day event planned for Sunday, Jan. 19. Three area photographers will discuss tips on taking photos of eagles as well as the best locations. The event is free and is at 2 p.m. at LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. 

In March, visitors can return to LeClaire for the Taste of LeClaire featuring free food and beverage samples from 18 various shops, restaurants, and bars. 

