Weather-related closings/cancellations

The following are closing early today because of the weather.
• The Test Iowa COVID-19 drive-thru site in Davenport will close at noon today. Individuals whose appointments are canceled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.
• Bettendorf Library, Family Museum, and the Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. today. The Family Museum has canceled all classes for today.
Quad-City Times