Weather service: Heat advisory for Saturday in the Quad-Cities
Weather service: Heat advisory for Saturday in the Quad-Cities

Heat advisory

Rising humidity is expected to deliver a heat index Saturday of 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service Quad-Cities has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will combine with the increased humidity, the NWS warns, allowing heat-index readings around 105 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

The advisory includes the warning that "Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911," given the increased risk of heat-related illness.

Sunday is expected to be cooler with highs in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.

What to do

Drink plenty of water.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Take frequent breaks in air-conditioning or in the shade.

Stay out of the sun. If you must be in the sun, wear sunscreen and a hat.

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly, sick and those without AC.

Never leave kids or pets in a parked car.

LOOK before you LOCK.

Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Source: National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.

