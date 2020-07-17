Weather service: Heat advisory for Saturday in the Quad-Cities

Rising humidity is expected to deliver a heat index Saturday of 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service Quad-Cities has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will combine with the increased humidity, the NWS warns, allowing heat-index readings around 105 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

The advisory includes the warning that "Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911," given the increased risk of heat-related illness.

Sunday is expected to be cooler with highs in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.