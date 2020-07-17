Weather service: Heat advisory for Saturday in the Quad-Cities

-
Rising humidity is expected to deliver a heat index Saturday of 105 degrees.
The National Weather Service Quad-Cities has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s will combine with the increased humidity, the NWS warns, allowing heat-index readings around 105 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.
The advisory includes the warning that "Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911," given the increased risk of heat-related illness.
Sunday is expected to be cooler with highs in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.
What to do
Drink plenty of water.
Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
Take frequent breaks in air-conditioning or in the shade.
Stay out of the sun. If you must be in the sun, wear sunscreen and a hat.
Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly, sick and those without AC.
Never leave kids or pets in a parked car.
LOOK before you LOCK.
Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Source: National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.
