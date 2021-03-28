Weather Service issues fire danger alert for Monday

A large portion of the Quad-City Region will be under a Red Flag Warning, or fire danger alert, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday as strong southerly winds coupled with low humidity and dry grasses will make conditions prime for fires, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Meteorologist Peter Speck said that the relative humidity on Monday will be about 30% “or maybe even less. We’re predicting a high of 70 degrees and sustained winds of 25-35 mph with peak gusts of about 50 mph.”

All that equals very dry conditions that are ripe for fires.

Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires could get out of control quickly.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the middle 50s but the highs dip back to the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, all under sunny skies. The overnight lows all three days will dip below the freezing mark.

“But look what we have coming for the weekend,” Speck said.

Friday’s high will hit 59 under sunny skies, while Saturday and Easter Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

“March is going out like a lion,” Speck said. “April is coming in beautiful.”

