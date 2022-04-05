Weather set to create 'epic dirt' for Sylvan Island Stampede

Everything is coming together for the Friends of Off-Road Cycling Sylvan Island Stampede this weekend.
Expected rain during the week should give way to sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, creating what Friends of Off-Road Cycling Race and Event Director Mandy Griesenbeck called "epic dirt" — dry enough to avoid a muddy mess, but not so dry it's silty.
"I promised a lot of riders last year we wouldn't have the mud pit we had," Griesenbeck said. "So I think I'm going to be able to hold true to my promise."
Cyclists will compete in the Sylvan Island Stampede April 10, racing on a 4-mile-long, single-track loop through forest and urban ruins. Griesenbeck said 157 people have signed up so far, and she's expecting a jump in last-minute entries. Riders wishing to participate in the race must register by Thursday evening — same-day registration is not available. Number pickup will open at 7:45 a.m.
The sign-up fee is $30, and all proceeds from the event go to Friends of Off-Road Cycling, used to purchase materials and tools necessary for upkeep and improvement of local off-road bike trails.
Riders can register in different racing classes, from novice to expert, with some broken into different age groups. Awards will be given to the fast cyclists depending on the category, some of which are monetary. To learn more about registration and other aspects of the event, visit the Friends of Off-Road Cycling
website.
The stampede officially opens the Illinois Homegrown Race Series and the Iowa Mountain Bike Championship Series.
"It should be one of our faster years," Griesenbeck said. "The experts will really be hitting it hard and fast."
In addition to races for adults of different experience levels, kids ages 9 and under can participate in a free race around a separate track.
The weather did not cooperate as much in 2021, when riders were cycling through mud the whole time. Griesenbeck said people are thrilled to get out onto the unique trail on a good day.
"We get a lot of excitement for this race because it is Sylvan Island, and the industrial feel of it," she said. "It's just kind of a different race course overall."
Photos: Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running Sylvan Island Stampede
David Von Holten hits a mud pit with a spray of muddy water on the course during the Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Hunter Gengler jumps his bike off a ledge as he competes in the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nahtan Kullbom jumps his bike off a ledge as he competes in the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nahtan Kullbom raises his hands as he crosses the finish line and taking first place in the Expert race during the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede on Sunday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Off-Road racers in the Expert race take off from the starting line during the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede on Sunday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Wesley Hepker takes a curve in the path during the running of the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
John Peters pedals through a water-filled mud pit on the course.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kaden Snoop turns a sharp curve on the course during the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ralph Nurse loses his balance in the muddy water on the course during the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Javier Perez pushes off a tree while going through muddy water during the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
This year FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) will present the 13th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Aaron Deutchman comes in first in COMP during the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Anna Perry of Bettendorf runs along side Wilson Perry 2, of Bettendorf, Charlie Ryan 6 of Davenport and Louis Strain 4 of Des Moines during the kids race at the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Cecilia Foust of Port Byron rides her bike in the kids race at the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kaden Snoop jumps his bike off a ledge as he competes in the FORC Friends of Off-Road Cycling 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Izaak Eichinger of Decorah, Iowa face is covered in mud after riding in the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) presents the 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Vanessa Curtis placed first in womens race at the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede, Sunday, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Daniel Flores, who placed 3rd in COMP, takes a drink during the FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) 12th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Photos: Sylvan Island Stampede X
Sylvan Island Stampede
Competing in the men's sport division race, off-road bicyclist Bill Harper navigates rugged terrain in April during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Off-road cyclists in April travel across the Sylvan Island bridge for the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Walleye fishing
Eric Schwab of Davenport spends some time fishing for walleye last month in the Sylvan Slough, a secondary channel of the Mississippi River near the Moline-Rock Island border.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Competitors take off from the starting line for the maverick division race during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Mike Riley of Davenport waves to passing competitors in April during the Sylvan Island Stampede while standing around a campfire with Heather Blair and Jordan Hanson, left, and Deb Miller and John Blair, right.
Andy Abeyta
Great River Trail
Cyclists in April travel on the Great River Trail toward the entrance to Sylvan Island during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Jon Sulzberger of Muscatine pedals along a trail last month as mud cakes onto his bike in the men's sport division race during the 10th Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island bridge
Bill Harper, front, and Jon Sulzberger of Muscatine ride last month across the Sylvan Island bridge to compete in the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Elizabeth Kuehl of Clinton, front, and Chris Ware of Davenport ride across wooden blocks last month during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
A campfire is seen through the bike frame of a competitor during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Slough angler
Eric Schwab of Davenport fishes for walleye last month in the Sylvan Slough, a secondary channel of the Mississippi River near the Moline-Rock Island border.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Juan Gonzalez Jr. and his father, Juan Gonzalez Sr., of Chicago prepare to race at the starting line of the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Mike Riley, left, and John Blair talk around the campfire during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
A scene from the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Food vendors sell snacks during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Ryan Wirth of Marshalltown rides through a tight opening during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April.
Andy Abeyta
Sylvan Island Stampede
Rob McKillip of Cedar Rapids, left, and Michael Pagniano of Bettendorf pass volunteers huddled around a campfire during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in April. Friends of Off-Road Cycling, FORC, hosts the mountain biking race at the Moline park.
Andy Abeyta
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.