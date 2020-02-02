Weather shouldn't affect caucus turnout

Weather shouldn't affect the caucus turnout in the Iowa Quad-Cities, although temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than they were Sunday.

Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday's high of 57 in Moline fell short of the record high for that day: 58 in 1987.

Quad-Citians took advantage of the sunny day and melting snow to walk along the river and Quad-City parks.

While temperatures cool, ("Caucus participants) will have nothing to worry about from the weather," he said. Highs Monday during the day will be in the lower 40s. Highs Monday evening will be in the upper 30s at the beginning of the caucus, and about 34 or 35 by the time caucuses end.

"Aside from some old piles of snow, there will be nothing on area roads to be concerned about at all," he said. There could be some post-caucus drizzle very late Monday, he said.

Tuesday will be much cooler, with a high of 31 and possible drizzle. There's a 20 percent chance of light snow Tuesday afternoon and evening.

