Weather to be near perfect for July 4 holiday weekend

Quad-City residents with plans for the July 4 holiday weekend will have weather many will consider perfect in which to celebrate the nation’s independence over the next three days.

Highs will be in the lower 90s Friday through Sunday, although there is a small chance of rain Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, said meteorologist Peter Speck with the National Weather Service, Davenport.

While the temperatures may be high, Speck said it won’t feel so muggy and thick.

“The dew points will be in the middle 60s Friday and Saturday, and then the mid to upper 60s Sunday,” Speck said. “By Monday the dew points may be a bit higher and then by Tuesday we may warm up to the 70-degree mark.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water, he said. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels.

“When those dew points reach the 70-degree mark, it feels thick,” he added.

Speck said the current weather pattern of sunny skies with warm temperatures should last for the next couple of weeks.