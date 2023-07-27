It’s down to the final hours before the 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Before heading out, take note of these seven things to know:

1. Grab the sunscreen and extra water

The race will begin at 8 a.m. sharp on Saturday, and a heat wave still will be in town. The race-time temperature is expected to be in the mid-70s with high humidity.

While it won’t break any records, the air will be warm. The 1997 QCTimes Bix 7 brought the hottest race-time temperature of 83 degrees, records show. The coolest race-time temp was 57 in 2013.

Race Director Michelle Juehring recommends runners wear loose, light clothing and hydrate as often as possible, including during the race (volunteers hand out water).

The Quad-Cities is under a heat advisory through Thursday evening with temperatures climbing into the high-90s and heat indices pushing temperatures into triple digits.

2. The party carries on all weekend

For the fastest of runners, the race wraps up in about 30 minutes. Afterwards, all runners are invited to the Walmart-Post Race Party in the Quad City Times Parking lot, 500 E. Third Street. Water, beer and snacks (yes, Whitey’s will be there, and Cliff bars are new) are provided.

For those who want to keep the party going, there are plenty of opportunities, including:

Friday:

Noon to 11 p.m.: The Heights of the Era (THOTE) will host 11 hours of live music, drinks and food in Lindsay Park, 2200 E. 11th Street

5-7 p.m.: Common Chord Live At 5 featuring live music from BYOBrass at the Skybridge Courtyard at Common Chord, 129 Main Street

5:30-11 p.m.: Live music at The Stardust, 218 Iowa Street

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Bix Mix at 3rd St. between Ripley & Harrison, featuring live 7 Roads

Saturday:

BixBRAI Family Zone @ LeClaire Park: 10 a.m.—5 p.m. presented by Downtown Davenport Partnership and Mississippi Valley Blues Society. The Family Zone will have heaps of family-friendly fun, including bounce houses, live music and more. Live music begins at noon. Alcohol will be available from 12-5 p.m.

12-1:15 p.m.—John Rensch & Doggin’ Out: Based out of the Iowa/Illinois Quad-Cities, it’s a blues quartet led by bassist, singer/songwriter, John Resch. The band plays West Coast Swing and Chicago Electric blues with a mix of covers and original material.

1:45-2:45 p.m.—Matt Fuller Band: Matt is a musician from Davenport and the youngest person ever inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Has opened for Buddy Guy. Band plays Blues, R&B, Latin, R&R.

3:00-5:00 p.m.—QC Santana Tribute Band: Made up of musicians who started playing the music of Santana when they were teenagers. Whether it’s the hits or rare deep tracks, they cover the whole career of Santana.

Bix Mix @ 3rd St. between Ripley & Harrison: Begins at 11 a.m.

Food trucks, outdoor bars and street games will take place in downtown Davenport. The party runs all day.

There will be a $5.00 cover after 7 p.m. An IHMVCU Card gets attendees in free.

The event will feature live music from: QC Rock Academy, Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls, Pork Tornadoes.

Best Dam Bix Party at Dam View Inn: All day presented by Dam View Inn.

Outside bars and games, DJs and food trucks throughout the bash. Entry is free before 7 p.m.

There’s a $10 cover after 7 p.m. Live music featuring: Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m. .

2 p.m.: Live music at Rubys, 429 E. Third Street

5:30-11 p.m. Finish Line Fest with live music at The Stardust, 218 Iowa Street

6:30 p.m. Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Lansing Lugnuts at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines Street

9 p.m. Bix Beiderbecke Momprey of Sound at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd Street

3. Getting downtown

The good news is all downtown ramps will offer free parking from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Remote parking will be offered at St. Ambrose in Davenport, the Isle Casino in Bettendorf and Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline with shuttle service to downtown Davenport. For those going downtown, watch out for the following street closures:

Brady St. from 4th St. Kirkwood Blvd closed from 5 p.m. to 9 .m. Thursday (Brady Street Sprints)

Brady St. from East River Drive to E. 4th Street closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Brady St. from 4th St. to Kirkwood Blvd closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Perry St. from 4th St. to 15th St. closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Main St. from 3rd St. to 5th St. is experiencing ongoing work

LeClaire St. from 2nd St. to 4th St. will be closed from 12 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday

4th St. from Main St. to Pershing Ave. will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

3rd St. from Main St. to Pershing Ave. will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

2nd St. from Main St. to Perry St. will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

3rd St. from Ripley St. to Harrison St. will be closed Friday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.

3rd St. from Harrison St. to Main St. will be closed Friday at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 2 p.m.

4th St. from Pershing St. to River Drive will be closed Friday at 1 p.m. until Saturday at 12 p.m.

3rd St. from Iowa to River Drive will be closed Friday at 1 p.m. until Saturday at 12 p.m.

4. Ready to race? Make sure you have your packet

Runners can pick up their packets, as usual, at the RiverCenter South Hall, 136 East 3rd St. in Davenport. The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo is open to the public and kicks off Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be limited packet pickup the morning of the race from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

No registration will be available on Saturday morning.

The expo is expected to bring in more than 50,000 runners, walkers, volunteers, families and friends to downtown Davenport. The show features vendors from the health, wellness and fitness industries, including running apparel and gear, nutritional products and injury prevention. In-person participants may pick up their bibs and race shirts at the expo while virtual race participants will receive their items by mail in August.

Race officials encourage all participants to check that their bib has their correct name, sex, age and ChronoTrack Timing B-Tag number. If any of the information is incorrect, proceed to the solutions table.

All participants in the QCTimes Bix 7 & Prairie Farms Quick Bix will receive an official race shirt, commemorative poster, yearly anniversary award pin, publication of name and official finish time in the Quad-City Times, admission to Walmart’s Greatest Post Race Party and four free Bix at 6 training runs.

5. Don’t forget the kids

Children ages 12 and younger are invited to get in on the fun, too. The Arconic Jr Bix will take place on Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. Three age-based races are held.

Kids 5 years old and under will run a 70-yard dash that will start and finish on 3rd Street. Crawlers will have a special carpeted area for their race. Children between the ages of six and seven will run a half-mile race that will start and finish on 4th Street. Kids 8-12 years old will run a 7/10 mile run that will also start and finish on 4th Street.

Registration can be completed online. Participants in the Arconic Jr Bix will receive an official race shirt, Victory Medal, their name printed in the Quad-City Times and admission to Family Block Post Race Party where parents are invited, too.

6. Who to watch Beat the Elite

Attempting to Beat the Elite this year are Kelli Grubbs, of Davenport, and Nathan Windt, of Eldridge.

The program last year was renamed Break the Tape and expanded to give two runners, one female and one male, the opportunity to have a head start on the elite runners and win $2,500 if they cross the finish line first. The name has been switched back to Beat the Elite this year, but it will still feature two runners.

With the race serving as the USATF’s Men’s and Women’s American National 7-Mile Championships for the sixth time this year, Grubbs and Windt could face off against even tougher opponents than usual.

Windt has run the Bix seven times and has made a tradition of going home after the race is over to watch news coverage of the event. As an avid runner for 10 years, Windt told a reporter in June that the Bix is one of his favorite races of the summer. He’s ramped up his training in order to give the elite a run for their money, running more in Davenport (rather than Eldridge) and working on his speed, rather than the endurance he’s built up running half-marathons and marathons.

Grubbs will have already had a workout in the days leading up to the Bix, as she is also participating in RAGBRAI. The bicycle ride across Iowa will end in Davenport on the same day as the Bix, so Grubbs plans to ride to the ending location the night before, head home to sleep in her own bed and try to beat the elite in the morning, then be taken back to the RAGBRAI starting point to finish her ride.

7. Bix runners could appear again in the 2024 Summer Olympics

This year the QCTimes Bix 7 is listed with USA Track & Field (USATF) as a championship race. Athletes in the top 10 during a championship year often use their winnings to help supplement their training. This means the elite athletes on the Davenport streets are either Olympic hopefuls or medalists that plan to be in the the 20204 summer Olympics in Paris.

To be eligible for a championship, athletes must be citizens of the United States and eligible to represent the United States in all levels of international competition, said Ryan Cash, a coordinator for USA Track & Field. Athletes competing in the event who are not citizens will be removed from the overall USATF Championship results.

In March, a course certifier measured the course to ensure it meets the minimal distance required to be listed. In this case, that’s seven miles. This needs to be done every 10 years, regardless whether the course changes. In the event the course did change, due to a flood, for example, it would have to be re-certified prior to the next race.

The race was a USATF championship race in 2002, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2017 and 2021. Meb Keflezighi won the QCTimes Bix 7 in 2002 and went on to be a silver medalist in the 2004 Olympic marathon in Athens. He won the Davenport race again in 2009 and finished fourth at the 2012 summer Olympics held in London.