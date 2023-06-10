As drought conditions worsen over Iowa and Illinois, the chances for rain remain slim despite a storm system moving through the Quad-City region Saturday night into Sunday.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to turn into much,” meteorologist Zach Uttech of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

“It’s so dry and the dew points are so low there’s not much in the way of instability, there’s no convection with it,” Uttech said. “It looks like more of a spotty light rain with the thunderstorms holding down in southern Illinois and Missouri. They’ll get more rain down there than up here.”

The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 74 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 49 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is 82 degrees and the normal low is 60 degrees.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water, causing dew to form. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels.

Uttech said that what is needed to raise the dew points is a prolonged period of air flow from the Gulf Of Mexico, “and that’s not been happening.”

“We’ve had this blocking pattern over us with a ridge that extends into Canada,” he said. “There is high pressure over us and over the Great Lakes. That brings our winds from the east and northeast.”

Sunday is expected to be windy with a northeast wind blowing at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday is expected to start out cloudy with some rain, but the clouds will dissipate and the skies will once again become sunny.

It’s back to the routine of sunny skies, warm temperatures and low dew points on Monday, Uttech said.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 77 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 57, while Tuesday’s high is expected to be 85 degrees with sunny skies and a low of 59.

The rain is needed as drought conditions have spread across Iowa and Illinois.

Uttech said that from May 19 through the May 31, Moline had received one-hundredth, or .01, of an inch of rain. During that same period, Davenport received fifteen-hundredths, or .15, of an inch of rain.

“Honestly by this time of year we’re usually seeing 70-degree dew points where you’re outside for a few minutes and you’re already sweating,” he said. “I prefer this.”

