From triple digit heat indices last week to mild daytime temperatures under sunny skies and cool, clear nights the weather forecast for the coming week can’t get much nicer.

“There’s not much to talk about weather wise this week,” Meteorologist Justin Schultz of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“We’ll have pretty seasonal temperatures, right about average for this time of year,” he said. “It’s going to be nice.

“I guess the only thing mentionable is the return of some heat by the weekend,” Schultz added. “We’re expecting to have the southerly flow on the back side of the high pressure and that will help usher in the heat.

“It doesn’t look like quite the magnitude we had last week, but it will still be on the hot side, with temperatures of about 93 degrees Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Last week’s heat was even harder to take because of the high humidity, he added.

“Moist air is harder to heat up than dry air,” Schultz said. “But Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Moline hit 100 degrees for the first time in more than a decade.”

Heat indices last week hit the 118-degree mark in the Quad-Cities.

Schultz said another area of concern meteorologists will be watching for this week is the latest U.S. Drought monitor that is released on Thursday.

Most of the counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region are currently abnormally dry. Cedar and Louisa counties in the Iowa Quad-Cities are in moderate drought, while the eastern half of Muscatine County is rated abnormally dry while the western half is in a moderate drought. Whiteside County in Illinois also is rated as being in moderate drought.

Schultz said that last week’s heat coupled with no rainfall could exacerbate the drought.

For this week, daytime temperatures through Thursday are expected to be in the lower 80s. The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to be about 63 degrees. The rest of the week overnight lows are expected to be in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday’s daytime high temperature is expected to climb to 88 degrees, with the thermometer rising to 93 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.