As the Alternating Currents Festival hits the streets of the Quad-Cities this weekend, excessive heat is expected to follow.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, beginning Saturday, with heat indices pushing temperatures into the triple digits. The heat is expected to last through Thursday.

The National Weather Service Quad-Cities Meteorologist Rich Kinney said temperatures will significantly increase on Saturday, and an excessive heat watch is in effect for the area Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Sunday's high is expected to reach 96 degrees, and Monday's high is expected to be 94. With the heat index, temperatures are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees.

"Beyond that, Tuesday through Thursday is still going to be hot as well with heat indices that could kind of be in the dangerous category at times across the area," Kinney said.

Those looking to be outside this weekend to enjoy Alternating Current festivities are advised to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and drink plenty of water. Alternating Currents run through Sunday, Aug. 20th.

The National Weather Service also advises to avoid alcohol, wear light clothing and sunscreen, and work outdoors early in the morning or late in the day.

Kinney said the weather service is looking at issuing a heat advisory or warning next week. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday are expected to be around 100 degrees.

"Regardless of whether you're in an advisory or a warning, it is still a good idea to take frequent water breaks," he said.

It is possible the excessive heat over the next few days could break a record, Kinney said, and is expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above the normal temperature for mid-to-late August. Temperatures this time of year usually are in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Rain chances are slim to none over the next 7 to 10 days. Since June 1, he said, rainfall in the Quad-Cities has been 4 1/2 inches below normal.

The excessive heat is expected to break Friday with temperatures dipping back into the 80s.