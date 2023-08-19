A high-pressure dome of hot air that began moving into the Quad-City region Saturday is expected to intensify Sunday and settle in through at least Thursday.

Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday that high temperatures will range into the middle and upper 90s through Thursday, while dew point temperatures will be well into the 70s which will send heat indices over the 100-degree mark.

“It’s going to be hot the entire time, we can guarantee that,” Ervin said, adding that heat indices are expected to range from 105-110 due to the high dew points on Sunday, and that the high humidity will last through the event.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

“For a long-duration heat event like this, we lean toward an excessive heat warning instead of an advisory,” Ervin said.

“If you’re a healthy person, if you’re in good health and you treat your body correctly by taking breaks, drinking plenty of water and getting into air conditioning now and then you should be okay,” he said.

“If you ignore the weather you’re going to be in trouble,” he said, adding that the elderly and the young who are more susceptible should be looked after closely.

“We’re talking a duration of five days here,” Ervin said. “That is significant. If your body is stressed out one day you’re not going to recover well for the next.

“If you have family members and friends without air conditioning you may want to think about helping them out,” he added.

Ervin said this heat wave reminds him of the historic Midwest heatwave of July 1995.

According to the National Weather Service, south-central and southeast Wisconsin had a historic heat wave during the period of July 12-15, 1995, that resulted in 71 directly heat-related deaths, and 70 indirect deaths.

“We are going to be nearing some heat records,” Ervin said.

The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 95 degrees with a heat index of about 107 degrees. The overnight low into Monday is expected to be 70 degrees with a northeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees with an overnight low of 69, and then it is back into the excessive heat as Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 97 degrees with an overnight low into Wednesday of 74 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 98 degrees with an overnight low into Thursday of 76.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees with an overnight low into Friday of 73 degrees.

A cool front is expected to pass through the region either late Thursday or early Friday. If the forecast based on the computer models holds up, Friday’s high temperature is expected to be about 89 degrees with an overnight low of 62. Saturday’s high temperature at this point is expected to be 80 degrees.