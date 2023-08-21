The heat wave that washed over the Quad-Cities during the weekend is expected to keep temperatures high Monday and through most of the week.

The high is expected to be around 92, with the low around 73, according to the National Weather Service website on Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny during the day, and partly cloudy Monday.

An excessive heat warning is in place at least until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to climb through the week, reaching highs around 100 Wednesday and Thursday.

The excessive heat warning could be extended into Thursday.

The amount of humidity in the air during this period will make it feel hotter, the NWS said. Heat indices over 100 — potentially up to 110 — are expected through Thursday.

After that, the NWS predicts the temperatures will begin dropping. By early next week, the high temperature is expected to be around 79.

While the high temperatures last, there is a risk of heat-related illness for people involved in strenuous outdoor activity or who don’t have air conditioning, the NWS states.

To help avoid this, the NWS advises the public that:

Outdoor activity should be limited.

People should drink plenty of water but avoid alcohol.

People should wear light clothing and sunscreen.

When outdoor work is required, it should be limited to early or late in the day.

Make sure to spend time in air conditioning and in the shade.

Check on the young, the elderly and pets.

How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves Is climate change to blame? Understanding heat waves Analyzing the likelihood of a heat wave under climate change Protecting at-risk populations from heat waves