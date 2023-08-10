The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:23 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. …
Heavy rains expected Sunday night put the Quad-Cities under a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service until Monday morning.
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…