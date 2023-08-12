Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. …
Heavy rains expected Sunday night put the Quad-Cities under a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service until Monday morning.
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …