Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Davenport, IA
