Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.