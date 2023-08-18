The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA
A look into this week's forecast:
