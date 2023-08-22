Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.