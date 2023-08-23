The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Davenport, IA
