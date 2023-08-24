Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high-pressure dome of hot air that began moving into the Quad-City region Saturday is expected to intensify Sunday and settle in through at …
The heat wave that washed over the Quad-Cities during the weekend is expected to keep temperatures high Monday and through most of the week.
Temperatures are likely to push into the triple digits next week.
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see c…