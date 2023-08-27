Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.