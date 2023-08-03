The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Davenport, IA
