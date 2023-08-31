Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Davenport, IA
