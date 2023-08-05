The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep …
See you on Brady Street!
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s the morning of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.