It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
