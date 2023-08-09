It will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
