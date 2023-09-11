Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.