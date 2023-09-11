Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Davenport, IA
