Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Davenport, IA
